Vassar Public Schools announced they are delaying the start of the 2019-2020 school year due to construction.
School was supposed to begin Tuesday, Sept. 3, but it will now start Monday, Sept. 16, the district said.
The first day of class will be a half-day.
The delay is due to continued construction, the district said.
"We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause your family! Construction will continue for the next two years, after school and during breaks. Construction will not interrupt the instructional programs," the district said.
The school calendar is still in negotiations with the Vassar Education Association, so the district did not say when students will recess for summer break.
Winter break will start Friday, Dec. 20 as a half-day and return Monday, Jan. 6.
Spring break will start on Friday, March 20 as a half-day and return Monday, March 30.
The summer feeding program will continue through Friday, Sept. 13, the district said.
Any students who attend the Tuscola Technology Center will be provided busing starting Aug. 26.
