Vassar Public Schools said they are investigating an incident that prompted a lockdown at its six-12 building on Wednesday.
The district said lockdown procedures were followed and police were called.
"Our school is committed to the safety and education of all our students. We also want to clearly communicate with parents about safety issues when they arise," the district wrote on Facebook.
The district also said they are conducting an investigation and only a limited amount of information is available to the public.
"All students and staff were safely held in place in their classrooms. The police are continuing to investigate the situation," the district said.
