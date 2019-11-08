Vassar Public Schools received two threats in just over a week at the same building.
“These incidents that occur are very serious to us and we want parents at home to talk to their students,” Vassar Public Schools Superintendent Dorothy Blackwell said.
Blackwell said one threat happened on Oct. 30 and the other on Nov. 6. As a result, the six-12 building went into what is called a code yellow.
“So with a code yellow, all of our staff know that they need to bring all the students in the classroom, lock the doors, and make sure they’re safe. The day goes on as normal, but it’s to ensure that our hallways are all completely clear,” Blackwell said.
The code yellow was in place for about 25 minutes each time. In both instances, authorities found no credible threat.
Since the beginning of the school year, TV5 has reported on at least 15 threats in school districts throughout Mid-Michigan – including bomb threats and shooting threats. Many of them were posted on social media.
The threats in Vassar remain under investigation. It is unclear who made the threats, how the threats were delivered, or what the threats said. It is also unclear if the two threats are connected.
“Because it’s under investigation, I do not want to tamper with the work that we’re collaborating with the law enforcement and potentially the prosecutor’s office,” Blackwell said.
Blackwell hopes these threats come to a stop.
“Whatever comes through our doors and whatever we could deal with, we’re ready. Security and the safety of our students is number one. So we will do whatever it takes. We love each one of these children just like they’re our own,” Blackwell said.
