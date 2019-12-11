A domestic violence situation caused Vassar Public Schools to "secure the district and make sure all students were safe" on Wednesday, Dec. 11.
The district posted an explanation of the incident on its Facebook page at about 2:00 p.m.
According to the district, Vassar police let administrators know about the domestic violence situation in the area, which was being handled by the Tuscola County Sheriff's Office.
The district said it learned the subject was possibly going to pick up children from school, so the entire district went into "Code Yellow."
The district said the subject was taken into custody and never entered school property.
The precautions were lifted after the district, Vassar police, and the Tuscola County Sheriff's office determined that all students were safe.
