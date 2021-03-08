Vassar Public Schools said some students may have been exposed to COVID-19 over the weekend.
The school district said the students affected are in quarantine. School officials are working with the Tuscola County Health Department to contact all impacted families.
“Nothing is more critical to Vassar than our students’ safety and health, our employees, and their families. When we work together, we can provide the best care for all involved,” Superintendent Dorothy Blackwell wrote in a letter to Vassar families.
Vassar Public Schools said it has been following all cleaning and disinfecting protocols. Students and staff have been following mask and PPE requirements as well, according to the school district.
