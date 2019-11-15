One local school district is getting major security upgrades, thanks to a federal grant.
“The grant was so needed with the work that we had planned out here,” Vassar Public Schools Superintendent Dorothy Blackwell said.
Student safety is the top priority for Blackwell.
Her district is no stranger to security issues having dealt with several threats since the school year began.
Now her district has secured a $42,000 federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. The money will be used for three projects to improve security at the district.
The grant will allow school faculty, local law enforcement and city leaders to use a new app called Kidio.
“If an emergency happens somewhere on our campus, when that app opens up it will actually show the location of where the emergency is occurring. And then we can have a constant communication with our people via this app,” Blackwell said.
A portion of the federal funds will also go towards bringing the Raptor system to Vulcan country.
“When any member comes into our schools, they will actually take their driver’s license or state ID and they’ll place it into the Raptor toaster. And then it will actually do a background check. It will print out a label after it takes a picture of them on the kiosk, telling the location, who they are, and then we have that in our system documented when that person came into the building,” Blackwell said.
Blackwell said the third use for this grant money will be to pay for the new security entrance at the pre-school.
Blackwell wants to thank local law enforcement. She said these improvements might not have happened without their help.
“If we didn’t have their collaboration and partnership, we wouldn’t be as successful as we are with writing grants,” Blackwell said.
