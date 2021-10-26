IMAGE: Vassar Public Schools

Source: WNEM

Vassar Public Schools announced they will be closed on Wednesday due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Earlier Tuesday, the district announced they would be dismissing early due to an increase in positive antigen BinaxNOW rapid tests at Central Elementary and the 6-12 building.

"Our greatest priority is the safety of our students, staff, and community members." said Superintendent Dorothy Blackwell. "We are grateful for the opportunity to serve you and your family, especially as we face this challenging situation together."

