Vassar Public Schools announced they will be closed on Wednesday due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.
Earlier Tuesday, the district announced they would be dismissing early due to an increase in positive antigen BinaxNOW rapid tests at Central Elementary and the 6-12 building.
"Our greatest priority is the safety of our students, staff, and community members." said Superintendent Dorothy Blackwell. "We are grateful for the opportunity to serve you and your family, especially as we face this challenging situation together."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.