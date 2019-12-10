After several decades in business, a beloved local shop is closing its doors.
The owner of Vassar's One Stop Party Store, Mary Beth Riedel, said this will be the store’s final week.
“We bought this store when I was a young 30,” Riedel said.
Riedel spent almost four decades behind the counter at her store in Vassar, she said they have decided to close the doors for good after 38-years.
“I’m heartbroken, this has been my life for 38-years,” Riedel said.
She said it’s because bigger businesses have come into town, making things even more challenging for mom and pop shops like hers.
“We’ve got one, two, two Family Dollars right down the road, and some of the bigger companies don’t want to service mom and pops anymore because we’re not big enough,” Riedel said.
The couple said each other their eight children worked at the store growing up, they said some of their grandchildren have worked there too.
She said that her family is sad to close but they are walking away with years of memories.
“We had lots of kids, I don’t consider customers. Customers I consider them friends, made so many friends, had a lot of fun here too. It’s gonna really be missed by Gary and I because it’s been our life for a long, long time,” Riedel said.
Riedel said they plan on closing for good before the weekend.
