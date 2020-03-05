Vassar Public Schools is taking precautions after school officials were informed that two students went through an airport in New Zealand that had a confirmed case of coronavirus.
The school said they immediately contacted the Tuscola County Health Department and followed all procedures and protocols to ensure the safety of their students and staff.
The Tuscola County Health Department told TV5 that the students did not qualify to be tested or quarantined because they aren't considered at high risk because this is not a country with a CDC travel advisory.
They also said that the patient with the confirmed case of the virus was in the airport the day before the students, not the same day.
Symptoms of the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath.
The school asks that you keep your children at home if they are ill and notify them of the illness. They also encourage parents and guardians to seek medical attention from a healthcare professional if you child shows fever, cough and shortness of breath symptoms.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services advises the following steps to prevent the spread of flu, the common cold and the coronavirus:
- Washing your hands with soap and water
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands
- Covering your mouth and nose with tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing
- Avoiding contact with people who are sick
- Staying home if you are sick and contact your healthcare provider
There are no reported cases of coronavirus in Michigan currently.
The school and health department could not confirm if the students have returned to school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.