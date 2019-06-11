To kick off the summer, Vassar Theatre is doing something special, and it’s all going towards dogs.
The historic theatre is up and running just in time for the end of the school year, and they’re inviting you to watch a movie and give back to the community.
“So, for Secret Life of Pets, we have a pet supply drive. So, if you bring the items to the show for the animals, you get raffle tickets, you have a chance to win prizes,” said Andreas Fuchs, co-owner.
Fuchs co-owns the theatre with his wife Susan. He said this is their seventh annual fundraiser benefiting various animal rescue organizations throughout the region.
“It’s a beautiful opportunity to work with our area rescue partners to bring awareness to the fact that there are many animals in Mid-Michigan that are looking for a family,” Fuchs said.
Groups like the Tuscola County Animal Shelter, Project Underdog, and Leggo’s Animal Haven are all getting help through the fundraiser.
“It’s very important, it helps us keep doing what we do, it helps us help animals like Penny who’s about 18,” said Theresa Cooper, with Leggo’s Animal Haven.
Cooper runs Leggo’s Animal Haven in Millington. She said their focus is mostly on elderly animals that may not have long to live.
“I just like to see the animals like Penny and stuff have a chance be able to live out their life and stuff,” Cooper said.
The fundraiser has already started and is going on through June 19.
