The historic Vassar Theatre, a survivor in the area of the multiplex venue, is closed due to a faulty projector and replacing it won't be cheap.
The owner hopes the community can help so the curtain doesn't close on this local landmark.
"Theatre has been a main part of my life," said 78-year-old Sandy Keys. "I used to come here when I was 2-years-old and I've come ever since."
From the latest blockbuster to family movie night, people in Mid-Michigan, like Keys, have spent decades sinking into the plush red seats at the Vassar Theatre while eating their popcorn and watching the big screen but most of all making memories.
"Teenage years, when we had our family," Keys said.
Keys said the local staple is and has always been one of her favorite places in the city.
But now she's concerned about it's future after its projector stopped working.
The owner, Andreas Fuchs, said the projector is extremely rare, making it extremely difficult to fix.
But a new one is practically unaffordable, about the price of a luxury car.
"We're probably looking around $60,000," Fuchs said.
Fuchs said there's only a few hometown theaters left, like the recently renovated Capitol Theatre in Flint, the Temple Theatre in Saginaw, and the State Theatre in Bay City.
Some may consider them to be a dying breed but Fuchs hopes the curtain continues to rise at this one for a lone time.
"We're going to try everything," Fuchs said. "We're going to reach out to other theatre owners to see if they have parts left that they don't need and then we're looking at all options for other projectors."
The theatre is so eager to keep their doors open that even through all of this they're still serving up fresh popcorn from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. every single day, all while hoping for a saving grace.
"I'm out running the street and I'm an old lady and I don't know how many more years I can do this so everyone better step and help please," Keys said. "We just wanna keep it open, it means so much."
The theatre is planning a fundraiser on Tuesday, April 16 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Candyland Cones, located at 139 E. Huron Ave. in Vassar.
Anyone who would like to make a donation can mail it to Vassar Theatre, P.O. Box 100, Vassar, MI 48768-0100.
