As different theaters across portions of our state are allowed to reopen, the Vassar Theatre is ready, more than ever, to reopen safely.
“Movies really represent the perfect escape,” said Andreas Fuchs.
Fuchs owns and operates the historic Vassar Theatre with his wife Susan. He says not being able to host events or show films amid the shutdown had been tough.
“I mean, it’s very difficult, and most importantly, people have to remain safe,” said Fuchs.
He says they’ve been using this time off to prepare for the new normal.
Theaters across the country will be undergoing and incorporating new safety guidelines.
“There’s a program called Cinemasafe,” said Fuchs. “It was just launched last Friday, and it is very unique in that over 320 film and movie theater companies, including the largest in the world, and it includes us here and everybody in between and we’ve come up with a set of standards that guarantees that people know what to expect.”
Fuchs says it’s things like socially distant seating, online ticket sales, facial coverings requirements for all and increase hand hygiene stations.
He says what’s interesting is how the Vassar Theater is basically already set up for social distancing and the health guidelines and all that’s left is getting the green light from the state.
“Movie theaters are actually very uniquely designed to allow for physical distancing, and most importantly, by appointment because you have a showtime and you know how many people are coming,” said Fuchs. “That’s how many tickets you’re selling.”
