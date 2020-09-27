Last week, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gave the green light for theaters to reopen.
Venues can begin welcoming back patrons Oct. 9.
“We’re very excited and we’re very happy,” said Andreas Fuchs, owner of the Vassar Theatre.
Fuchs grabbed his ladder to properly welcome back movie lovers. But it was a long seven months for the theatre without any income.
“We cut back on every cost possible and we were able to secure some of the government funding,” Fuchs said.
The Vassar Theatre isn’t going anywhere. They made it by with help from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s COVID-19 Restart Program.
They received the check the same day the reopening date was revealed.
“It was wonderful. Two great, good news at the same time,” Fuchs said.
Vassar Theatre is now prepping the return and establishing a program shared by 33,000 theaters across the nation called “Cinema Safe.”
“It includes all the physical distancing measures. It includes extra cleaning,” Fuchs said.
When you walk through the theater doors, your mask should be on. But when you are seated, masks can come off so you can enjoy your popcorn and a movie.
“We have closed off every other row in our auditorium,” Fuchs said.
Thought patience was to be had the past several months, Fuchs believes there’s a silver lining being in the business of silver screens.
“I believe being on the tail end of this will actually help. Movie theaters are doing the same as everybody else. People will feel it’s a good time to come back to the movies,” Fuchs said.
Vassar Theatre said because most movie productions were halted this year due to COVID-19, they are trying to bring a variety of movies to their line-up.
