A Mid-Michigan theatre is trying to raise funds to get its projector working again.
In a Facebook post, the theatre said the projector has a faulty light engine.
The theatre is looking at several options to get their big screen up and running again, including purchasing a new projector.
The current fundraiser would cover the cost of a new server, related parts, and labor. The fundraiser has $5,000 out of its $8,900 goal as of Thursday, April 4.
This would not cover the costs to get movies again at Vassar Theatre.
Anyone who would like to make a donation can mail it to Vassar Theatre, P.O. Box 100, Vassar, MI 48768-0100.
