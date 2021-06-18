Vassar Theatre ready to fill seats as state lifts restrictions

Businesses are scrambling for employees to prepare for an influx of customers on Tuesday when the state ends all pandemic restrictions.
Among businesses getting ready to get back to normal is the Vassar Theatre.
“Well we’re very excited because it’s been long in the making,” said Andreas Fuchs, co-owner of the Vassar Theatre.
Fuchs is looking forward to seeing more cheeks in the seats when the state’s COVID-19 restrictions end on Tuesday. He says the timing couldn’t be better with a full slate of summer movies on tap.
“You know there’s Black Widow action, and there’s F9, and there’s an Aretha Franklin movie coming out with Jennifer Judson, and family movies, Hotel Transylvania, Space Jam,” Fuchs said.
Fuchs said it’s been a long 15 months.
“We have our guests to thank for supporting us, for sticking with us and all the protocols,” Fuchs said.
Fuchs has lots of events planned for later this month and beyond. He wants moviegoers to know they can feel comfortable catching a flick at his family-friendly venue.
“We’re holding on to many of the protocols that have kept people safe,” Fuchs said.
Fuchs says for movie theaters across the country, it’s been quiet far too long, a tag line in the movie A Quiet Place. It's part of a double feature at the Vassar Theatre this Wednesday.
Fuchs said now that the state is putting the pandemic in the rearview mirror, he’s ready to see what the future holds.
“At the end, you get the happy ending and you get the excitement and the fun so that’s kind of what we’re looking forward to,” Fuchs said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.