A 78-year-old man is dead after a vehicle accident in Saginaw County.
Saginaw County Central Dispatch said the fatal accident happened in the 300 block of S. River Rd. at 4:03 p.m. on Friday, May 3.
Central dispatch said a 78-year-old man from Thomas Township was struck by a truck, driven by a 46-year-old from Saginaw Township. He died at the scene.
While it remains under investigation, alcohol and speed are not believed to be factors in this accident.
South River Road, between Gratiot and Wegner roads, was briefly shut down for the police investigation.
The Saginaw County Crash team was called to the scene and was assisted by the Thomas Township Police Department.
