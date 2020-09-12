A vehicle belonging to a missing man was located in Saginaw on Sept. 5.
According to Michigan State Police, the 2001 Chevy Malibu belonged to Eric Franks who has been missing for nine tears. Franks is originally from Ohio.
The vehicle was located in a detached garage in Saginaw for several years and police say it was sold to someone who was planning to fix it back up.
Michigan State Police are now using the location of where the vehicle was found to investigate original suspects to see if they have any ties to the case.
