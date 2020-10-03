A 20-year-old man was killed in a crash Friday night in Isabella County.
Just after 8:30 p.m. Friday, Michigan State Police Troopers were called to a two-car crash on Shepherd Road at US-127 in Coe Township.
A 20-year-old St. Louis, Mich. man was driving a car northbound on Shepherd and witnesses said he was driving erratically at high speeds, troopers said.
The car collided with a pick-up truck and caught fire. When troopers got to the scene the driver of the car was already dead.
The driver of the truck, a 22-year-old ST. Louis man, had serious, non-life-threatening injuries.
Traffic was blocked on Shepherd Road as troopers investigated at the scene.
The crash is still under investigation.
