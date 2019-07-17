Only minor injuries were reported after a crash that involved around 30 vehicles on I-96.
Michigan State Police were called to westbound I-96 in Livingston County on July 16.
Officials said the initial crash involved around 30 vehicles, and as traffic was backing up from the initial crash, another six crashes occurred with 2-3 vehicles each.
Six people were taken to the hospital for minor injuries, according to MSP.
Low visibility, road conditions, and speed appeared to be contributing factors.
