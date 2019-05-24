Part of South Huron Road (M-13) in Kawkawlin Township has reopened after a two-vehicle crash.
Bay County Central Dispatch paged out the crash at about 2:10 p.m. on Friday, May 24.
Michigan State Police said a vehicle pulling a car trailer loaded with a vehicle was making a left turn when it was struck from behind.
The northbound lanes were closed after Parish Road while the southbound lanes were closed at Boutell Road.
Police said those involved were wearing seatbelts and sustained minor injuries.
The scene was cleared at about 3:10 p.m.
