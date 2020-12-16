A parking accident caused a vehicle to crash into a 7-Eleven building in Saginaw.
Police said the single-vehicle crash happened at the store located at 803 S. Wheeler St. about 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 15.
According to Saginaw Police, the driver of the vehicle pulled into a parking spot directly in front of the store when they accidentally pressed on the gas pedal, causing the vehicle to lurch forward into the building.
No injuries were reported from this incident, but the building did sustain damage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.