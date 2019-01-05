Police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a home in Saginaw.
The vehicle struck the building at the southwest corner of Davenport Avenue and North Carolina Street.
It happened overnight Saturday, Jan. 5.
No word yet on the condition of those involved or what may have caused the crash.
Stay with TV5 as we are working to learn.
