The WNEM TV5 newsroom is receiving information about a number of vehicle crashes from central dispatch.
Police are responding to a vehicle crash on northbound US-23 near Silver Lake Road in Fenton with two possible injuries.
Police were also dispatched to Meridian Road south of Saginaw where there are reports that a vehicle struck a wall near the median of a bridge.
Police are also responding to a crash on Pierson Road in Flint outside of Red Lobster. Dispatch says there are two possible injuries.
Police were dispatched to Blackhurst Road in Midland for a one-vehicle crash. Dispatch says the vehicle is in the ditch near a driveway. No injuries are being reported at this time.
Dispatch sent out an alert of an injury crash at the intersection of Holland Road and Gera Road near Reese. Police and fire are responding to the incident at this time.
There is no word on the severity of the injuries in these crashes at this time.
