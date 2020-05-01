A man was arrested for operating while intoxicated after a vehicle was found half-way in the Saginaw River.
Bay City Public Safety officers were called to the Cass Avenue boat launch at around 3:30 p.m. on April 30 for reports of a vehicle in the water.
When they arrived, they said they found a vehicle half-way into the river, but no one was inside.
Officers said the driver, a 62-year-old Bay City man, was found a short distance away on land. He was arrested for operating while intoxicated.
