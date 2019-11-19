Vehicle heavily damaged at Flushing and Linden Roads
Source: WNEM

We’re working to learn more about what caused severe damage to this vehicle.

Genesee County Dispatch paged out a rescue near the Flint River at around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 18 at Flushing and Linden Roads in Flint Township.

Right now, it’s unclear if anyone was hurt.

We’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.

