Several lanes of southbound I-75 in Genesee County were closed for about 4 hours after it a vehicle hit an overpass.
It happened at the Bristol Road Exit/Exit 116.
Jocelyn Hall with the Michigan Department of Transportation reports that a driver hit the Maple Road overpass.
An inspector is on the way to inspect the bridge and clean up the roadway.
This is the second time in a month that overpass has been hit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.