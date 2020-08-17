The Clare County Sheriff’s Department was asking for help identifying a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash involving an Amish buggy, but the vehicle has since been identified.
Deputies say the crash happened on Beaverton Road, east of Tobacco Road on Aug. 16.
If you have any information, contact the sheriff’s department.
