Scam alert!
The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office is advising caution after a Mid-Michigan resident fell for a scam.
The department said a man told them it happened after he attempted to buy a vehicle from out-of-state off Facebook Marketplace.
The seller wanted Ebay cards for payment, which the victim sent. The deal being that the vehicle would be shipped free to Mid-Michigan.
The victim said that after the cards were sent, the seller demanded more money for shipping, and the victim found out the sale was a fraud.
