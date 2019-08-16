Police are investigating after a vehicle smashed into a building in Flint.
It happened Friday morning at the corner of Holbrook and Saginaw Streets.
TV5 crews on the scene report a strong smell of gas in the area.
We were told one person was taken to the hospital.
We’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.
