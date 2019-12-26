Police need your help tracking down a stolen vehicle belonging to a Hampton Township landscaping company.
Police say a white Ford F-250 truck owned by O’Donnell’s Earth Work was stolen from the driveway of a home on the 400 block of Center Road near Knight Road on Dec. 25 at about 12:50 a.m.
The vehicle was not running when it was stolen, police said.
A relative of the owner said Christmas presents were stored inside of the truck, but Hampton Township Police have not confirmed if gifts were inside of the vehicle.
Stephen Munch, owner of the vehicle, told WNEM TV5 that he is offering a $500 reward for the return of the truck and personal items inside.
The truck that was stolen has the number 16-01 on its side.
There is currently no information on a possible suspect.
