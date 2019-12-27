A vehicle allegedly stolen from a Hampton Township driveway has been found in Kinde, according to owner Stephen Munch.
The vehicle, belonging to O'Donnell's Earth Work landscaping company, was stolen from the driveway of a home on the 400 block of Center Road near Knight Road on Dec. 25 at about 12:50 a.m., according to police.
Munch said that tools and gifts were inside of the vehicle when it was stolen, but the items were not there when the truck was found.
There is currently no information on a possible suspect.
