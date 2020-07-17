Crews were sent to a rollover crash in Saginaw Township that is causing some power outages and temporarily closing one lane on a road.
It happened on Shattuck and Center roads early Friday morning, July 17.
Consumers Energy is reporting 31 customers have been affected by the outage.
No word yet on what led up to the crash or the condition of the driver.
Saginaw Township police and fire departments as well as MMR responded to the scene.
Stay with TV5 for updates.
