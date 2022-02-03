Authorities are investigating a fire that destroyed 12 vehicles at a plant in Genesee County.
Crews were sent to the Frito-Lay Inc. plant in Mundy Township, located at 6400 Taylor Drive, about 2:20 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 3. When firefighters arrived on the scene, 12 box truck vehicles were involved in the fire, according to the Mundy Township Fire Department.
All 12 vehicles were destroyed. Each vehicle was plugged into a heating device with extension cables, Mundy Township Fire Chief Edward Blight said.
The docking area of the building sustained some damage, but the fire did not get inside the building, Blight said. The Genesee County Health Department will need to check if the products at the plant can be used.
No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The Mundy Township Fire Department received help from the fire departments of Grand Blanc, Grand Blanc Township, Burton, Flint Township, Gaines Township and Fenton.
