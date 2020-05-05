A portion of Broadway Street on Bay City' South End was shut down Tuesday after a crash.
A crash between an SUV and a semi trailer caused bother vehicles to catch fire.
It happened Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Broadway Street and 38th Street.
It's unclear if there were any injuries at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.