The Frankenmuth Police Department responded to a two-vehicle accident.
At 8:20 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 2, officers were sent to the intersection of Dehmel and Curtis roads for a personal injury accident.
The initial investigation shows that a 91-year-old woman from Birch Run was northbound on Dehmel Road and stopped at the stop sign at Curtis Road.
Police said the Birch Run woman tried to turn west on Curtis Road but pulled into the path of an eastbound vehicle, driven by a 51-year-old woman from Saginaw.
Both drivers were medically treated at the scene, and were wearing seatbelts when the accident happened, police said.
Their vehicles were towed away from the scene.
Frankenmuth Police were assisted by Michigan State Police and MMR.
