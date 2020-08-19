For the past nine years Laura Totushek has brought her tasty treats to the Michigan Renaissance Festival.
“Oh, we do the cinnamon almonds cinnamon pecans cinnamon cashews and some chocolate items as well,” she said.
And they're a hit.
But this year the sweet treats will be missed by many, after organizers of the festival posted a message on Facebook Wednesday.
They announced the big event that brings out thousands is cancelled due the coronavirus
“Oh, it was sad because that’s a big loss that we’re going to have to take,” Totushek said. “We normally depend on that every year.”
Thankfully her husband also works. But a second source of income isn't the case for other vendors.
“Some of the vendors out there, this is their livelihood this is what they do for a living and all of the shows that they do throughout the year have been cancelled,” she said.
Which is why a Facebook page was created shortly after word got out that the festival was cancelled.
“They created a website for the vendors, Vendors of Hollygrove,” she said.
All of the unique businesses, treats and trinkets you'd normally find at the festival are now lined up on this page.
“We knew this was coming, I wanted a place for the vendors to learn how to sell their wares and for patrons to actually be able to find them,” said Jen Lund, another vendor affected by the cancellation.
She makes custom jewelry pieces and is also making a difference by creating this Facebook page during a tough time for many vendors
“Support any way you think you can,” Lund said. “Even if you can't buy something share their stuff. If you can’t do that just like it.”
