People from far and wide hoped to scoop up a bit of nostalgia this weekend at the Urban Salvage Vintage Market in Bay City.
More than 100 vendors packed Veterans Memorial Park in Bay City Saturday and Sunday for the semi-annual event.
The show boasted antiques, collectibles, clothing and all kinds of knick-knacks.
Phil Smith is one of the vendors at the weekend event that wrapped up Sunday at 4 p.m.
"We collect what we had as kids, and of course with all the decorating shows on TV people are decorating with vintage items and repurposed goods."
Urban Salvage Vintage Market is held twice a year and will return next spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.