Ventriloquist and comedian Jeff Dunham is heading to Saginaw.
His “PASSIVELY AGGRESSIVE” tour, along with cohorts Peanut, Walter, José Jalapeño, Bubba J and Achmed the Dead Terrorist, are heading to The Dow Event Center on August 7.
The show starts at 8 p.m., and tickets start at $51.50.
For tickets call 800-745-3000, or visit www.jeffdunham.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.