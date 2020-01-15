The City of Battle Creek and the Kellogg Arena are asking the Trump Campaign to reimburse more than $125,000 for the cost of his December rally.
Battle Creek announced Wednesday the December 18 rally cost the city around $93,000, 95 percent of which was staffing costs.
The other 5 percent of the cost came from translating the city’s logistical information to Burmese and Spanish, city vehicle use and supplies like barricades and cider blocks
That number doesn’t include the $33,000 contract for use of the Kellogg Arena.
According to the city, the Kellogg Arena is owned by the city but operated by Cereal City Development Corporation.
The Kellogg Arena has already submitted the invoice to the campaign. The city plans to submit reimbursement requests to the campaign and federal agencies.
