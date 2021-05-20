From weddings to fireworks, trying to plan anything through the pandemic has been a game of playing it by ear.
Frankenmuth’s Bavarian Inn hosts weddings and pandemic restrictions have been a big weight on the shoulders of brides and grooms.
“Planning a wedding through the pandemic has been a challenge,” said Amy Zehnder-Grossi with the Bavarian Inn & Lodge. “Certainly a challenge for us, but we feel bad for our brides and grooms that are trying to plan because you just don’t know and we say, ‘We think it’s going to be like this, let’s plan for that,' but we always have to have a plan b.”
Or at worst, plan z for zero. No event at all depending on how high COVID-19 numbers or what shutdown orders are in place.
The Saginaw fireworks show was like most big events last year, out of luck. But for 2021, hope is on the horizon.
“We’re moving forward today and it’s full steam ahead,” said Thomas Roy, president of the Saginaw area fireworks.
Especially after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s latest announcement. On June 1, all restrictions will be lifted outdoors. Indoor venues will be allowed up to 50 percent capacity and come July 1, all restrictions will be lifted at indoor venues.
“The people of Saginaw deserve it,” Roy said. “They’ve been cooped up inside. Haven’t done anything. And this will be the biggest event we’ve had since 2019.”
Roy says the plan had been to do the show anyway but knowing outdoor restrictions will be lifted means fear of a last-minute cancellation has melted away.
“The fireworks company itself wants a deposit. In case it doesn’t happen, they have money in the production. But everything’s going to work out now,” Roy said.
At Bavarian Inn come July, they can really start planning weddings without worry.
“It’ll be great to welcome our guests without masks so they can see our smiles,” Zehnder-Grossi said. “And the families that can gather together, it’s gonna be a great reunion.”
