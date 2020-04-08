Versiti Blood Center of Michigan has begun collecting plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients to help treat those diagnosed with the virus.
Versiti said this blood-related treatment could offer hope to the hundreds of patients who continue to be diagnosed.
According to Versiti, the treatment is approved by the FDA as an emergency investigational new drug and would be used by hospitals for the most severely affected patients.
Versiti said it is among the first in the U.S. to begin collecting convalescent plasma. They are working with their partner hospitals to identify recovered patients.
Versiti said donors will be referred through hospitals or the recovered patients’ physicians.
“The potential donors must first be proven to have had a COVID-19 diagnosis through a positive lab test result and must then have a negative test result 14 days after recovering from symptoms,” said Versiti Vice President of Transfusion Medicine Dr. Dan A. Waxman. “It’s a very collaborative effort with our hospital partners who will be working to identify and verify donors.”
According to Versiti, the donated plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients will be provided directly to the hospitals with whom Versiti is partnering.
“Many of our hospital partners have already requested the donations,” Dr. Waxman said. “They are anxious to begin the program.”
The plasma treatment will transfer antibodies the recovered patient created into critically ill patients currently receiving care. Because of the investigational nature of this treatment, it is difficult to know just how many plasma infusions a COVID-19 patient may require, according to Dr. Waxman.
Plasma donations will be collected at Versiti donor centers in Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, and Wisconsin. The donation process is the same as with other plasma donations and will be performed using an apheresis machine, which separates blood components.
Versiti said that though blood group AB is the universal plasma donor, any blood type donor who has recovered from the virus is eligible to donate as part of the program.
