Believe it or not, pet owners have a big responsibility during the holiday season.
It’s important to know the do’s and don’ts to ensure that your fur-baby is happy and healthy. Anything from Christmas ornaments, to sweet treats, or even the Christmas tree itself could be a problem for an unsuspecting pet-owner.
“We’ve already seen some Christmas wire from ornaments that’s being ingested and has to be removed surgically,” said Dr. Laine Adams, veterinarian and owner of River Rock Animal Hospital in Midland.
Adams said every winter they receive all kinds of holiday related cases. That’s why she said it’s important to know what’s OK and what’s not OK for your animal.
“I don’t usually recommend giving human foods to dogs, but if you’re going to, do something that’s a meat.. It’s going to be easier for them to digest and deal with,” Adams said.
She said to put it simply, dogs are carnivores, so it’s best to avoid carbohydrates, sweets, gravy, any type of seasoning - as well as any type of bone from your own meal.
“You don’t want to add salt things to your dog’s diet. You don’t want to do any artificial dyes or flavors. Generally speaking, carbohydrates don’t do well with carnivores. As far as treats go, keeping it simple is the easiest thing. Get a treat that is freeze-dried or a jerky-type treat where it’s mostly just meat,” Adams said.
But in the off chance that your pet does eat something they’re not supposed to, there are steps you can take at home.
“Generally, most of the time, we say get them to vomit it up. So if you can get them to take a little hydrogen peroxide at home, often that makes them nauseous and they’ll bring it back up,” Adams said.
She also said if your pet has ingested a sharp object like an ornament, you need to take them to the vet right away.
“Things that have little wires in them, glass ornaments that can break, tinsel -which is that little tiny bits of plastic that cats will try to eat or play with,” Adams said.
She said it’s important to monitor your pet's behavior, and if you’re at a gathering, try to speak with your family about what your animal has been fed.
If you’re worried about an animal, seek veterinary assistance.
