When a veteran and her service dog were told to leave a gym in Washington State, she started filming.
Mojo is a service dog to a disabled U.S. Army veteran. He even has a business card to explain his services and why he's needed. And on the back here, it recaps the American’s with Disabilities Act.
But a gym in Buckley, Washington refused the veteran service because of Mojo, sending them both out the door.
Mojo a service dog to Emily Szekely -- who served in the army as a combat medic at age 19.
“I have a seizure disorder I developed while I was in the military, I also have PTSD,” Emily said. “So, he alerts me 5-10 minutes before I have a seizure, so I can lay down and take the meds I need to.
Mojo can sniff out her seizures before they hit, and they can come several times a week. So, Mojo is with her, at all times.
But Thursday, Emily, her boyfriend, and Mojo went to this gym that wasn’t their usual location.
And suddenly found Mojo was not welcome.
“He said you have to get that dog out of here immediately,” her boyfriend said.
“I'm like ‘oh well he's a service dog,’” Emily said. He was like ‘Well we don't allow dog here, it's too much to clean up.’ And I said, ‘Well sir, legally you have to, he's a service dog.’ And he slammed the door in my face.”
In a cell phone video Emily took, you can see the owner apparently trying to usher them out.
“He was really trying to get us out the door,” she said.
Emily said the owner kept trying to ask for proof or a certification for the service dog.
The American’s with Disabilities Act says businesses "may not require documentation as a condition for entry."
But when she tried to explain, including about her disorder, the gym owner would not listen.
The whole time Mojo was calmly laying and staying.
“It was just really frustrating,” Emily said. “Being a veteran, having a service dog, and being disabled, all three of those things, I felt discriminated against.
The owner of the business ended up apologizing on Facebook, saying he's a fellow veteran, but was unfamiliar with ADA laws related to service dogs. But now has a better understanding and welcomes Emily and Mojo back.
But Emily said she won’t be back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.