A military veteran traveling across the country to areas in crisis is now bringing fresh clean water to those who need it most in the city of Flint.
Moses West and the Water Rescue Foundation drove their big green machine to the Vehicle City to give away hundreds of thousands of gallons of clean water.
“Here I am in Flint right now supplying an entire neighborhood with water,” said West, an Army veteran making a difference by making water out of thin air. The device uses advanced atmospheric water generation technology to produce gallon after gallon of clean water, all in an effort to provide drinking water to those in need.
“Right now, the humidity is so high, the unit is producing so much water, even though we’re taking water out it’s still producing water; absolutely pure clean water.”
West is the founder of the Water Rescue Foundation, an organization that is funded solely by donations. He tells TV5 that his goal is to get six units that will stay in the Vehicle City and it’s his mission to provide people the means and capability to produce clean water.
“This machine is connected to the neighborhood,” he said. They’re getting water right now. They come up, they get water. The veterans downtown started coming up and picking up water and delivering it to people who are elderly, who can’t get out, and right now you’re on a boil water notice here, and so everybody knows that so everybody comes up here and gets water.”
West believes there is no exercise better for the heart than reaching down and lifting people up, and that’s exactly what he plans to do here in Flint.
“I am just happy that the people of Flint Michigan have welcomed me in,” he said. “They’ve taken me in quite well and I appreciate that.”
