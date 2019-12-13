After 25 years with the Midland Police Department, a veteran officer retired Friday. Taking his K9 partner with him.
Officer John Dubois gave an emotional call Friday night as he went into service for the last time.
He served 7 of his 25 with his K9 partner Tza'yid.
"We're going to miss this job," Dubois said in his call. "All the goods and the bads and everything in between."
In January 2018, Dubois and Tza'yid were credited with possibly saving multiple lives in one weekend.
While searching for a missing man, they found him passed out behind a building in the freezing cold. Likely saving him from dying from exposure.
That same weekend it was reported a man had threatened to kill himself and officers learned he had ditched a gun near a school.
Tza'yid was able to track the gun and get it out of the area before it got into a child's hands.
In a Facebook post, Midland Officials said "Together, Ofc. DuBois and TZA' have served our community with humility, dedication, and tenacity, and we couldn't be more grateful for them and their hard work."
"May I request you pick up the torch and run with it," Dubois said.
The Midland Facebook post also shared photos of Tza enjoying his retirement cake because "he's the goodest boy."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.