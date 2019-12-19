After serving for more than two decades in the military, a Mid-Michigan veteran requires the help of a service dog.
When Army veteran Gregory Jajo met his service dog Bomber for the first time, he said their connection was almost instant.
Jajo served in the military for more than 20 years, before being wounded in Iraq in April of 2007.
He said he retired to Midland after being medically discharged.
“After spending time in medical treatment and even after medical treatment, I had seizures that were stress induced,” Jajo said.
Which is why Jajo’s case manager at the VA recommended him for a service dog. After spending several years on the waiting list, they were finally brought together.
“What he’ll do is redirect my attention. So what he’ll do is nudge me when he knows I’m having a panic attack or my stress level from my PTSD is really starting to come on,” Jajo said.
However, earlier this year, Bomber suffered an accident that left him unable to perform his service.
To add insult to injury, the VA won’t cover Bomber’s vet care due to a mistake in the application process.
Jajo said it’s Bomber’s left leg that needs to undergo surgery for a ligament tear.
That is why Jajo started a GoFundMe campaign online to try to raise enough money to not only get surgery for Bomber, but also retraining for his service.
“As far as him and I, going back to bootcamp so he can go through that retraining and get him back to where he needs to be to be a working service dog,” Jajo said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.