Guests from around the world visit Knob Hill Bed and Breakfast in downtown Flint, which is owned by veteran Allan Griggs and his wife Diana.
Allan moved from Oklahoma to Michigan and decided to retire in Flint. He credits his wife for finding a treasure.
“My wife, Diana, found this old mansion and she wanted to buy it and I kept fighting her saying, 'what do you want to do with that old thing?'" Allan said.
After buying the fixer upper, Allan and Diana began the bed and breakfast journey.
Knob Hill Bed and Breakfast nearly went out of business after its first year, but Allan said he's grateful for accidentally coming across VetBizCentral when he did.
"VetBiz has always been there for any questions I have about the business, you know where for this and where for that," Allan said.
After finding those answers, Allan and Diana invested in the bed and breakfast, but it was word of mouth, not money, that really led to business booming.
"We've had people from across the world come and stay and I think we've had someone from every state," Allan said.
Allan's best advice to fellow veterans wanting to start a successful business is to find VetBizCentral sooner than later.
"Veterans can use the help and a lot of them had such fantastic training and a very expensive training while they were in the military and they need to do something with that when they get out," Allan said.
Allan and Diana have considered buying another house to flip into another bed and breakfast but that’s just not in the cards for them yet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.