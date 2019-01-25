After 35 days, the end of the government shutdown is finally in sight.
It has been taking its toll on several agencies, workers and veterans in Mid-Michigan.
The shutdown closed the Small Business Administration which is hurting a program that helps veterans run and start their own businesses.
“So if they can’t get to the training or the resources then it does have an impact on them,” said Michael Golwitzer, assistant director of the Veteran Business Outreach Center for the Small Business Administration.
Golwitzer helps veterans start and grow a business in the Mid-Michigan area.
Veteran-run businesses may continue to feel a pinch with the government expecting to reopen soon.
“The district offices, we have five that we work with between Michigan, Indiana and Ohio, they’re all shut down. They can’t reach anybody there so the resources aren’t there,” Golwitzer said.
Since the SBA was shut down, Golwitzer said most of the people who work on the educational side of things have not been working, which has been delaying the information veterans need to grow their businesses.
“It affects us in our training because we have different webinars we do and we had one on how to do contracting with DOD that was canceled. And we had one coming up on the 30th of the month on how to do contracting with NASA, but the person that was going to do the presenting has been furloughed,” Golwitzer said.
Business plans have also been impacted when it comes to starting up a new business, especially those that were planning on using SBA loans.
Those have been on hold since the shutdown began.
Golwitzer said even with the government on the road to reopening, they will be playing catch up for the next few months.
“But veterans are very resilient. They adjust very well,” he said.
If the government shuts down again, the Veteran Business Outreach Center would be faced similar problems all over again.
