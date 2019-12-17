A local veteran will receive tens of thousands of dollars in military benefits after the benefits were taken away from his family in 2016.
Russell Dotson, a retired Navy veteran from Flint, served in the Navy for more than two decades. He thought his post-9/11 GI Bill benefits could help his children.
His daughter Paige Dotson attended DePaul University in 2016 when she was told she was no longer eligible for the benefits her father gave her and was left with nearly $20,000 in debt.
Michigan lawmakers called it a “bureaucratic paperwork mistake” and fought to have Russell Dotson’s benefits restored.
On Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, Congressman Dan Kildee and U.S. Senator Dick Durbin announced Russell Dotson will receive tens of thousands of dollars of GI Bill benefits.
Thomas Modly, acting secretary of the Navy, told the lawmakers the Navy will prove Russell Dotson with full reimbursement and allow him to transfer his GI benefits to his daughter.
“I am pleased that the U.S. Navy acted swiftly to fix Retired Senior Chief Dotson’s case and make sure that his family receives the military benefits he earned,” Kildee said. “Retired Senior Chief Dotson served our country for 22 years and did everything right, yet because of a bureaucratic failure was denied his military education benefits. I commend the Acting Secretary of the Navy for acting quickly on this case.”
“Mr. Dotson’s GI Bill benefits were wrongly pulled from him because of an error by the Navy. Because of this, the Secretary of the Navy came to my office to tell me they were going to make this right for Mr. Dotson and his family. I’m glad there is a good ending to this that restores Mr. Dotson’s hard-earned benefits,” Durbin said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.