A disabled veteran is looking for a new set of wheels becomes the victim of a scam.
“Yeah, I’m frustrated I’m sick just thinking about it,” said Dennis Stockinger.
Stockinger can’t stop thinking about the should of and could of’s after getting scammed out of $6,000.
The Gulf War veteran recently bought a 2006 GMC Sierra pickup truck that he spotted on Facebook Marketplace, but the sellers weren’t who they said they were.
“They had no problem taking the money and just disappearing,” Stockinger said.
Stockinger needed a new car because his old truck kept breaking down and couldn’t haul his camping trailer.
So he borrowed the money from a family member.
He drove from his home in Corunna to the metro Detroit area to pick up the truck.
“I double checked the VIN number and everything I did everything that I thought,” Stockinger said. “I looked the title over and I’ve seen enough title to know what a real title looks like.”
Unfortunately for Stockinger, when he went to the Secretary of State the title had been washed and the actual truck had been reported stolen.
The sellers had vanished from social media and then the truck was confiscated.
“I just want people to be aware that people are out they are deceiving others,” Stockinger said. “To the point that they’re changing government documents.”
The Secretary of State said there are some things you can do to protect yourself:
- Complete the vehicle sale at a police station of Secretary of State office
- Arrange the sale in a well-lit location with surveillance cameras
- Check the seller’s identification to verify that he or she is the real owner
“What do you do? I guess if you buy something from someone take a picture of them and save everything you can,” Stockinger said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.